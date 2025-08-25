The Unique Bread You Should Use For French Toast Is So Obvious Once You Realize It

Banana bread is the perfect dish to make when you have a bunch of bananas that are on the brink of going bad, but what do you do when that banana bread then starts to get a tad dry or stale? The answer is both surprising and obvious: Turn it into French toast. The dryness helps it absorb more eggy goodness, and the stale edges transform into buttery, crispy perfection.

Despite its name, however, banana bread is closer to a cake than an actual bread. There's no yeast or kneading involved, and it has a much denser texture than bread. It won't absorb the egg mixture as well as normal bread either, which is why it's a good idea to use an older batch rather than a freshly baked loaf. This is important because it changes the texture of the finished dish — you're after a custardy interior, not egg-coated slices.

As long as you account for the heavier nature of the banana bread, however, there's no way you won't enjoy this twist on the classic recipe. You can finish it off with any traditional French toast toppings, from fresh fruit to syrup to hazelnut cocoa spread. There's also no such thing as too much banana, so you can pile on some fresh or caramelized bananas if that's your style.