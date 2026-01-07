Forget Marshmallows — The Best Topping For Hot Chocolate Comes In A Jar

When it's miserably cold outside, it takes a cup of hot chocolate to keep you warm (and hopefully your radiator, too). Hot chocolate is traditionally topped with marshmallows, at least in the United States, adding sweet, sugary flavors and a creamy texture. Still, you have to wait for them to melt first before you see any benefit, and your hot chocolate will quickly be cooling down. There are plenty of unique ways to make hot chocolate even better, like this simple substitution: Instead of whole marshmallows, use marshmallow fluff.

Sometimes called marshmallow creme (the "fluff" name is connected to the brand Marshmallow Fluff), this sugary spread tastes just like marshmallows but is smooth, creamy, and spoonable as opposed to a firm, cylindrical, standard-issue marshmallow. Marshmallow fluff is most famously used in the fluffernutter sandwich alongside peanut butter, but you can spread the fluff atop your hot chocolate too. You'll get the same taste as regular marshmallows, but you can immediately blend the flavors instead of drinking around the marshmallows first. It'll look sort of like whipped cream, but you can also torch the fluff to roast it a little, like a marshmallow over a campfire.