Patience Is A Virtue When Making Homemade Marshmallow Fluff
Marshmallow fluff might seem like the ultimate store-bought treat, but it is actually surprisingly easy to make at home. There's no need to run to the store the next time you're craving a sticky fluffernutter sandwich or want to try TikTok's viral fluffy Coke; you can whip up a jar of decadent fluff with ingredients you already have on hand. "Homemade marshmallow fluff is made from egg whites, sugar, and an acid such as lemon juice or cream of tartar," chef Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef for JF Restaurants, told The Takeout.
Personally, I was surprised that gelatin didn't make the list, as it is a common addition in store-bought marshmallows. But since marshmallow fluff gets its texture from whipped egg whites, there's no need for gelatin. Most off-the-shelf marshmallow fluff follows Schlieben's recipe, give or take a little corn syrup or xanthan gum.
Marshmallow fluff is basically a version of an Italian meringue. Compared to Swiss or French meringue, Italian meringue is more stable because it requires incorporating hot sugar syrup little by little. This method gives marshmallow fluff its signature glossy, stretchy, and spreadable texture. According to Schlieben, the key to achieving this is taking your time. "If you pour hot sugar syrup directly into unwhipped egg whites, the heat will cook them before they have a chance to properly aerate," she explained. "If the sugar syrup is added at the correct temperature and poured in very slowly, it shouldn't deflate the egg whites significantly."
How to make homemade marshmallow fluff
To make homemade marshmallow fluff, heat sugar and water together over medium heat until the mixture starts to bubble. While you're heating the sugar, whip your egg whites and add a little acid to help stabilize the mixture. "Whipping the egg whites to medium-stiff peaks before adding sugar is crucial because it helps the proteins trap air and create a stable structure," Sofia Schlieben told The Takeout. "If you add sugar too early — before the egg whites have formed a proper foam — the mixture will be less stable." To test your eggs, pull the whisk out of the bowl and turn it upside down. The meringue should stand straight up with only a slight downward curl.
You'll need to keep an eye on the sugar, too. Bring it to the soft ball stage, around 240 degrees Fahrenheit. No thermometer? Carefully remove a spoonful of sugar from the pan and drop it into a cup of cold water. If it creates a pliable ball, it's go time.
Working with sugar can be dangerous, so be careful. At the soft ball stage, it's hotter than boiling water, and it'll stick to your skin. Continue to beat the eggs while pouring a thin, steady stream of sugar syrup down the side of the bowl, and avoid pouring near the whisk. Otherwise, drops of melted sugar could go flying. Remember Schlieben's advice — patience is key — and keep whisking until the mixture reaches a warm room temperature.
Too late, I rushed my marshmallow fluff. Now what?
Don't give up if your mixture seems to deflate. A little bit of deflation is to be expected, and the meringue will start to fluff up again if you keep beating. However, there's not much you can do if you dumped the syrup in all at once. "If the syrup is too hot or added too quickly, it can shock the egg whites, causing them to lose the air they've trapped," said Sofia Schlieben. "While continued mixing can help rebuild some of the structure, it will never be quite as fluffy as if the sugar had been incorporated gradually. It's a common lesson learned when rushing the process!"
Deflated marshmallow fluff is still tasty, though — and mixing it with other ingredients can help hide the lackluster texture. Try turning it into a fluffy three-ingredient dip for berries or blending it with butter and vanilla for an Italian meringue buttercream. Even if the consistency isn't quite right, you can still use it to make oven-baked s'mores or a marshmallow cold foam iced coffee topper. If you fail the first time, don't be afraid to give it another go — it'll all be worth it once you succeed.