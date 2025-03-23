Patience Is A Virtue When Making Homemade Marshmallow Fluff

Marshmallow fluff might seem like the ultimate store-bought treat, but it is actually surprisingly easy to make at home. There's no need to run to the store the next time you're craving a sticky fluffernutter sandwich or want to try TikTok's viral fluffy Coke; you can whip up a jar of decadent fluff with ingredients you already have on hand. "Homemade marshmallow fluff is made from egg whites, sugar, and an acid such as lemon juice or cream of tartar," chef Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef for JF Restaurants, told The Takeout.

Personally, I was surprised that gelatin didn't make the list, as it is a common addition in store-bought marshmallows. But since marshmallow fluff gets its texture from whipped egg whites, there's no need for gelatin. Most off-the-shelf marshmallow fluff follows Schlieben's recipe, give or take a little corn syrup or xanthan gum.

Marshmallow fluff is basically a version of an Italian meringue. Compared to Swiss or French meringue, Italian meringue is more stable because it requires incorporating hot sugar syrup little by little. This method gives marshmallow fluff its signature glossy, stretchy, and spreadable texture. According to Schlieben, the key to achieving this is taking your time. "If you pour hot sugar syrup directly into unwhipped egg whites, the heat will cook them before they have a chance to properly aerate," she explained. "If the sugar syrup is added at the correct temperature and poured in very slowly, it shouldn't deflate the egg whites significantly."