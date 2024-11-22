The Fluffy 3-Ingredient Dip That'll Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
The next time you find yourself needing to satisfy your sweet tooth, it's as easy as running to your refrigerator and your pantry. A three-ingredient fruit dip, made with yogurt, cream cheese, and marshmallow fluff is the sweet, (and depending on the yogurt) colorful treat that's perfect for your next party.
Not only is this three-ingredient dip simple to assemble but it's also light, fluffy, and oh-so delicious. Marshmallow fluff and cottage cheese come in standard flavors, but you can add plenty of color and flavor based on whichever yogurt you have on hand. You can choose plain or vanilla yogurt or reach for other flavors like strawberry-banana or honey.
It takes no more than five minutes to make and it's a dip that tastes amazing on refreshing, hydrating fruits like strawberries, cantaloupe, berries, and many other fruits. If store-bought fruit dip regularly finds its way inside your shopping cart, this is an easy, homemade version that even kids won't be able to get enough of. What's even better is you can stick with in-season fruits to make this dip any time of the year with different dipping options each time.
A Game Changer For Your Fruit
Picture a warm summer day and a bowl of cool, refreshing fruit salad in front of you. The taste of so many fruits mixed together is already delicious. But topping your fruit salad with this tasty dip instantly adds more flavor that will have you layering it onto each piece of fruit on your plate. The crunch of an apple or fresh melon pieces, the sweet bite of pineapple, and all those other fruit flavors pair so well with a dip that's equal parts light and creamy.
If you're looking for an alternative to marshmallow fluff, consider Cool Whip instead. It'll keep your fruit dip nice and fluffy and mixes easily with the other two ingredients. If you use plain yogurt in your dip you can bolden the flavor with a touch of vanilla extract, a splash of lemon juice, or even a bit of orange or lemon zest. No matter how you do it, this is a great way to eat more fruit and an easy snack that you can prep and clean up in no time! If you really want to get fancy, cut all your fruits into French fry shape for a fruity twist on ketchup and fries.