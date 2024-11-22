The Fluffy 3-Ingredient Dip That'll Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

The next time you find yourself needing to satisfy your sweet tooth, it's as easy as running to your refrigerator and your pantry. A three-ingredient fruit dip, made with yogurt, cream cheese, and marshmallow fluff is the sweet, (and depending on the yogurt) colorful treat that's perfect for your next party.

Not only is this three-ingredient dip simple to assemble but it's also light, fluffy, and oh-so delicious. Marshmallow fluff and cottage cheese come in standard flavors, but you can add plenty of color and flavor based on whichever yogurt you have on hand. You can choose plain or vanilla yogurt or reach for other flavors like strawberry-banana or honey.

It takes no more than five minutes to make and it's a dip that tastes amazing on refreshing, hydrating fruits like strawberries, cantaloupe, berries, and many other fruits. If store-bought fruit dip regularly finds its way inside your shopping cart, this is an easy, homemade version that even kids won't be able to get enough of. What's even better is you can stick with in-season fruits to make this dip any time of the year with different dipping options each time.