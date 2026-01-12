The Devastating 2016 Frozen Vegetable Recall That Sent Consumers To The Hospital

Food recalls are quite common. In 2024 alone, nearly 300 were issued over illness concerns. At least 487 people were hospitalized and 19 reportedly died in connection with contaminated foods that prompted the recalls. The United States saw several large food product recalls in 2025, including one that led to a vast, multi-level cucumber recall across 15 states. There are many reasons for food recalls, but among the most common is Listeria. In 2016, a widespread alert was issued across North America after authorities identified a possible Listeria outbreak affecting hundreds of frozen organic and non-organic fruits and vegetables. This would go down as one of the most devastating frozen food recalls in recent history.

At the time, the company at the center of the controversy, CRF Frozen Foods, voluntarily ordered the recall of 358 consumer products packaged and sold under 42 different brands. Among the products included in the recall were common grocery items such as carrots, potatoes, onions, kale, spinach, and berries. CRF first issued the voluntary recall after routine testing found Listeria in one lot of organic petite green peas and another lot of organic white sweet cut corn. The company quickly suspended operations in its Pasco, Washington facility where the affected products had been manufactured between May 2014 and April 2016. A stunning 98 other products by other firms which might have been contaminated by the CRF-recalled products were also withdrawn from stores.