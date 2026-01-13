The Unexpectedly Traditional Italian Origins Of Chef Boyardee

Cans of Chef Boyardee pasta are practically a rite of passage for American children. By no means are the pastas considered haute cuisine (although we love the mini pasta shells with meatballs), but they heat up quickly, are mildly flavored, and coated in cheesy tomato sauce. Despite its simplicity, the company is steeped in traditional Italian food from the motherland. It all started with a man named Ettore "Hector" Boiardi, otherwise known as Chef Boyardee.

Boiardi was born in 1897 in Piacenza, Italy, a town located 44 miles south of Milan. When he was 16 years old, he and his family immigrated to America where they settled in New York City and Boiardi and his brother found work in the kitchens of the Plaza Hotel. It wasn't long before Boiardi became head chef of the renowned establishment. After working for President Woodrow Wilson, Boiardi relocated to Cleveland, Ohio where he opened his own Italian restaurant in 1924 called Il Giardino d'Italia, which was immediately a success.

Customers were so smitten with the rather new concept of Italian food that they wanted to know more, so Boiardi began sending patrons home with sauce, cheese, pasta, and instructions on how to make pasta dishes themselves. This is when the Boiardi family began to consider if they could successfully jar and sell pasta dishes. It turned out, they certainly could.