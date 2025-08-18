Our Favorite Chef Boyardee Product Is Satisfying For A Dinner-In-A-Can

Reviews for Chef Boyardee's mini pasta shells and meatballs are overwhelmingly positive, with fans raving about the comforting and nostalgic flavor. (And did you know that the real life Chef Boyardee really cooked for a president?) While you may not be getting a White House-worthy dinner out of your can, this brand comes with at least a little culinary pedigree. But you can elevate it even further with a little innovation and a few spare ingredients you might already have in your kitchen.

Take your can and toss it into a pot, and then add in your favorite greens. Broccoli and bok choy are always around in my house, so they're a go-to for me, but spinach works fine, too. Then, add in a big handful of your favorite cheese. White cheeses like Parmesan and mozzarella do well with the tangy tomato sauce, in particular. And, with that, you've taken a tasty canned meal and elevated it to something that feels dazzlingly home-cooked.

Finally, there's the price point. At less than $2 for a 15-ounce can, this is a great way to keep your belly full, your wallet loaded, and your taste buds satisfied, all while saving you some time in the kitchen at the end of a long day. That already sounds like a dream come true — and you don't have to sacrifice flavor to make it happen. Now that's what we call a winner.