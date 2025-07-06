The Simple Reason Traditional Chef Hats Are So Tall

The thing about chef hats is, if you knew nothing else about them, you'd think they were specifically made for hiding a rat under them. It wasn't until "Ratatouille" (a film beloved by Anthony Bourdain) came out in 2007 that we saw this hat used for its true purpose, but come on — just look at it. It's got a big top, puffy and round or tall and straight, and seemingly nothing else going on beneath it. What other purpose could it serve, apart from letting a rat hide under it so he can marionette you into being a great chef by pulling your hair, reminding a snooty food critic of the true joy of dining? As it turns out, the purpose of a traditional chef hat has nothing to do with rodents. It keeps hair out of food and signifies authority in the kitchen.

The chef's hat, also known as the toque blanche or simply a toque, was popularized in the 1820s, but some version of the accessory has been around for even longer. Artistic depictions of cooks back in ancient Assyria include cylinder-shaped hats (supposedly to signify their loyalty to the King but also probably to keep their hair tucked away.) Henry VIII allegedly took the matter quite seriously, beheading a chef who got hair in the King's food and demanding his replacement wear a hat. (Maybe he would have been less temperamental if he wasn't riddled with gout.)