This Chain Restaurant Serves Up The Best Meatloaf, According To Reviews

Meatloaf just might be the ultimate retro comfort food. From its rich, comforting flavors to its association with old-fashioned diners and rustic weeknight dinners, this is a meal that screams cozy nostalgia. When you feel the need for that kind of comfort, you might not be in the mood (or have the time) to cook it up for yourself, though. That's where your local chain restaurants come in, with many offering meatloaf on their menus — but one stands out as the number-one choice among them all.

We here at The Takeout agree with social media users that the meatloaf at The Cheesecake Factory reigns supreme in the chain-restaurant meatloaf game thanks to the meatloaf's rich mushroom gravy, tasty mashed potato and corn sides, and the extremely generous portions it's served in. (Golden Corral's meatloaf, on the other hand, is not so great.) Recently, a popular TikTok video surfaced which features a woman who describes herself as "not a meatloaf fan" trying the Cheesecake Factory meatloaf and describing the flavor as "so good" while the texture is "actually perfect" and praising the people who recommended she try it.