This Chain Restaurant Serves Up The Best Meatloaf, According To Reviews
Meatloaf just might be the ultimate retro comfort food. From its rich, comforting flavors to its association with old-fashioned diners and rustic weeknight dinners, this is a meal that screams cozy nostalgia. When you feel the need for that kind of comfort, you might not be in the mood (or have the time) to cook it up for yourself, though. That's where your local chain restaurants come in, with many offering meatloaf on their menus — but one stands out as the number-one choice among them all.
Wasn't sure what to expect with this one #cheesecakefactory #meatloaf #fastfood #foodreview #eatingshow #eatingvideo #mukbang
We here at The Takeout agree with social media users that the meatloaf at The Cheesecake Factory reigns supreme in the chain-restaurant meatloaf game thanks to the meatloaf's rich mushroom gravy, tasty mashed potato and corn sides, and the extremely generous portions it's served in. (Golden Corral's meatloaf, on the other hand, is not so great.) Recently, a popular TikTok video surfaced which features a woman who describes herself as "not a meatloaf fan" trying the Cheesecake Factory meatloaf and describing the flavor as "so good" while the texture is "actually perfect" and praising the people who recommended she try it.
Make your own take on Cheesecake Factory meatloaf
As delectable as Cheesecake Factory's meatloaf is, it doesn't come cheap. On its "Lunchtime Favorites" section, the Famous Factory Meatloaf comes in at $18.95 for a single (though admittedly large) portion. If you're craving this treat but also want to save money, you can recreate the best part of the Factory Meatloaf experience at home. Try using a blend of pork and beef in your meatloaf recipe like The Cheesecake Factory does and be sure to whip up plenty of mushroom gravy with grilled onions as it's a key part of the dish's flavor profile.
Making your own homemade mashed potatoes and buttered corn will also help get that Cheesecake Factory feel, but feel free to put your own twist on it. While the meatloaf at the Cheesecake Factory is a fairly traditional recipe, you might find you like yours even better with the addition of shredded cheddar cheese. Alternatively, you can jazz things up with a meatloaf tequila glaze for a sweet and tangy twist to the dish. Best of all, you can save the leftovers to enjoy for another meal, either alone or as a meatloaf sandwich.