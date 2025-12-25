Think Twice Before Ordering Meatloaf At Golden Corral

Meatloaf is a staple of American comfort cooking, and many families have their own coveted recipe. Golden Corral is also a steadfast part of American society, serving up traditional dishes in an all-you-can-eat buffet style. It seems the two should be a match made in heaven. However, when it comes to comparing chain restaurant meatloaf, Golden Corral is frankly near the bottom for a few very good reasons. Granted, not everyone agrees the dish is terrible.

Some folks on Facebook have stated the meatloaf tends to be overcooked and dry which can make the texture absolutely horrible. Other online reviews describe the texture as mushy. Others describe the meatloaf as simply nothing to write home about, even if it's not the worst thing on the menu.

Still, many Golden Corral fans find it craveable and copycat recipes are numerous across the internet. These recipes rarely agree, though, possibly because what the meatloaf tastes like can be pretty inconsistent. The dish can vary in quality between visits even at the same restaurant, with it sometimes being delicious and other times being difficult to stomach. Sitting under a heat lamp for hours can do that to food. When you think of the best all-you-can-eat buffet chains, Golden Corral may very well be iconic, but it doesn't necessarily hold up as the most delicious dish. It's near impossible to tell what the meatloaf will be like, making the option more risky than we personally would prefer.