12 Shady Things About Golden Corral You Need To Know

In the dog-eat-dog world of all-you-can eat buffets, Golden Corral has bested many of its competitors throughout the decades. That said, the company has had its share of ups and downs, including lawsuits.

Golden Corral first opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 1973 and was started by James H. Maynard and William Carl. In the beginning, the restaurant was called The Golden Steer. Less than a year later, the restauranters were about to open up a second location; it was then that they changed the name to Golden Corral and the rest is history. The endless meal style isn't exactly a new concept, but what sets Golden Corral apart is its affordability. Now with nearly 400 locations across the United States, it has become a mainstay in the quick-service dining market.

Golden Corral says in its mission statement that, "We strive to offer a pleasurable dining experience that is affordable for every guest, at every restaurant, every day." But try as it might to adhere to that promise, the chain has hit a few bumps in the road throughout the years. Let's explore the sometimes-shady history of Golden Corral and what it has been doing recently to repair its wobbly reputation.