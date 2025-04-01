When Dining At Golden Corral, We Always Avoid This One Breakfast Staple
When it comes to Golden Corral, it's a bit of a mixed bag. Some dishes are surprisingly solid, others are decent depending on the day, and then there are those you regret ever putting on your plate. Scrambled eggs are supposed to be the GOAT of breakfast foods; A dish that's warm, fluffy, and buttery, with a light seasoning that lets it shine (At least that's how I like them). But at Golden Corral, that's not really what you get. I already wasn't feeling GC because they didn't have the same stellar dinner rolls that Ryan's carried, but bad scrambled eggs pushed me over the edge.
The eggs just don't taste good, plain and simple. Aside from the flavor, the texture doesn't do them any favors, either. You end up with eggs that are dry, spongy, or oddly watery depending on how long they've been sitting in the warming tray. And while you could try drowning them in hot sauce or burying them under a pile of bacon, the damage is already done.
It's no secret that buffet-style scrambled eggs tend to be hit or miss, but these eggs are definitely one of the Golden Corral buffet items you should skip. Whether it's the way the eggs are made, the ingredients used, or the sheer volume required to keep up with a busy buffet, something has gone wrong in the process. And when there are so many other options on the buffet line, it's best to just steer clear.
The struggle of buffet-style scrambled eggs
Scrambled eggs should be fresh, light, and fluffy. Unfortunately, buffet-style eggs rarely stand a chance. Because they have to sit in a warming tray for long periods, they tend to dry out and lose their heft. Another potential culprit is liquid egg substitute, pre-mixed egg products, or powdered eggs. Buffets commonly use these alternatives instead of freshly cracked eggs to save time and cut costs, but the trade-off is in flavor and texture. Liquid eggs don't always cook the same way, sometimes turning out grainy or rubbery.
If Golden Corral is using something other than fresh eggs, that could explain why their scrambled eggs taste off no matter how often they're replenished. Some people speculate that the reason buffets may omit seasoning altogether is because people have different preferences; By not adding anything, people can dress up their eggs how they please. Still, it doesn't change the fact that you go to a restaurant to be served good food and not have to whip out your spice rack to make it palatable.
Better breakfast choices at Golden Corral
Luckily, the Golden Corral buffet has plenty of other breakfast options that won't leave you questioning your life choices. The made-to-order omelet station is often a much safer bet, allowing you to get fresh eggs cooked right in front of you, with the added bonus of customizing your ingredients. If you can't decide whether waffles are better than pancakes, or vice versa, the good news is both tend to be a solid choice, especially since they're usually made in batches that don't sit out as long.
If you're looking for a protein-packed breakfast, bacon and sausage are decent alternatives, and the grilled corned beef hash is pretty good as well. Anything that's cooked fresh or kept in rotation more frequently is less likely to have that mystery flavor or questionable texture you see with the eggs. At the end of the day, it's not that scrambled eggs are a bad idea — it's just that Golden Corral's version leaves a lot to be desired. If you're craving eggs, skip the tray and head straight for the omelet station. Your taste buds will thank you.