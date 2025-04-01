When Dining At Golden Corral, We Always Avoid This One Breakfast Staple

When it comes to Golden Corral, it's a bit of a mixed bag. Some dishes are surprisingly solid, others are decent depending on the day, and then there are those you regret ever putting on your plate. Scrambled eggs are supposed to be the GOAT of breakfast foods; A dish that's warm, fluffy, and buttery, with a light seasoning that lets it shine (At least that's how I like them). But at Golden Corral, that's not really what you get. I already wasn't feeling GC because they didn't have the same stellar dinner rolls that Ryan's carried, but bad scrambled eggs pushed me over the edge.

The eggs just don't taste good, plain and simple. Aside from the flavor, the texture doesn't do them any favors, either. You end up with eggs that are dry, spongy, or oddly watery depending on how long they've been sitting in the warming tray. And while you could try drowning them in hot sauce or burying them under a pile of bacon, the damage is already done.

It's no secret that buffet-style scrambled eggs tend to be hit or miss, but these eggs are definitely one of the Golden Corral buffet items you should skip. Whether it's the way the eggs are made, the ingredients used, or the sheer volume required to keep up with a busy buffet, something has gone wrong in the process. And when there are so many other options on the buffet line, it's best to just steer clear.