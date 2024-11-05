12 Reasons Golden Corral Allegedly Kicked Out Customers

In 1973, the very first Golden Corral opened its doors to hungry diners looking for a wide range of options in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Seemingly becoming an American institution and representation of the excess of American culture, buffets made their way throughout the country. Then, during the COVID-19 Pandemic, many restaurants needed to change, and those changes made it hard to imagine dining in anything like a buffet.

Even still, the Golden Corral survived (even becoming one of the few chains you can still find) – the Old Country Buffet struggled significantly – and buffet popularity is once again rising. For availability of options, it's no wonder; buffets are a great dining solution for all. Between breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus, there's a little something for everyone, no matter the dietary restriction or preferences. In large groups, this can be a big concern, so Golden Corral is ideal. With an all-you-can-eat, endless plates situation, there's plenty of food to go around, even when you roll up in a bus.

In a place like Golden Corral when you can get your own food and have quite a bit more freedom than many establishments, it's also the perfect grounds for workers and customers to make choices that lead them to getting kicked out and even banned. Some of these stories are a little hard to prove, but there are plenty of allegations to go around.