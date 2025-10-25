Why Tequila Should Become Best Friends With Your Meatloaf

If foods and drinks were people, meatloaf would have to be the "mom friend" of the group. Meatloaf is a retro classic that screams nostalgic comfort, perfect for a cozy night in. On the other hand, tequila is there to party. When you think of tequila, odds are you think of shots, cocktail parties, and wild nights out — or even celebrity-branded bottles. The thing is, though, these two seemingly opposed tastes actually work great together, and adding tequila to your meatloaf recipe just might be the beginning of a beautiful culinary friendship.

Sounds crazy? Well, yes, maybe a little. But it works for a reason. Tequila, which is made from agave, adds a touch of sweetness to a meatloaf glaze, which offsets the rich, salty ground meat mixture. For a full Tex-Mex meatloaf experience, you can also add jalapenos to the meatloaf mixture for a touch of spice and grated cheddar cheese for creamy flavor. The end result is a blend of comfort and excitement that provides a fun spin on a classic meatloaf dinner.