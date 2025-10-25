Why Tequila Should Become Best Friends With Your Meatloaf
If foods and drinks were people, meatloaf would have to be the "mom friend" of the group. Meatloaf is a retro classic that screams nostalgic comfort, perfect for a cozy night in. On the other hand, tequila is there to party. When you think of tequila, odds are you think of shots, cocktail parties, and wild nights out — or even celebrity-branded bottles. The thing is, though, these two seemingly opposed tastes actually work great together, and adding tequila to your meatloaf recipe just might be the beginning of a beautiful culinary friendship.
Sounds crazy? Well, yes, maybe a little. But it works for a reason. Tequila, which is made from agave, adds a touch of sweetness to a meatloaf glaze, which offsets the rich, salty ground meat mixture. For a full Tex-Mex meatloaf experience, you can also add jalapenos to the meatloaf mixture for a touch of spice and grated cheddar cheese for creamy flavor. The end result is a blend of comfort and excitement that provides a fun spin on a classic meatloaf dinner.
Why tequila is a great ingredient for more than just meatloaf and margaritas
Tequila-boosted meatloaf is only the beginning. Tequila is a cocktail classic, but its culinary possibilities go well beyond drink orders. Tequila can be used as a glaze or as part of a marinade for a variety of proteins, for dishes like tequila-lime shrimp, Mexican-inspired grouper, or tequila-glazed chicken. The sweetness of the tequila can pair especially well with seafood, with other variations including tequila scallops and tequila-sriracha salmon.
Tequila also goes great in desserts, as it pairs well with high-acidity fruits, most famously including limes. One of the most popular tequila desserts for you to try making is margarita cheesecake, where the rich cheesecake flavor is cut through with tequila and tangy lime. Other options include tequila-spiked key lime pie or even a no-bake, not-fully-homemade tequila cake for a tangy dessert you don't have to turn the oven on to enjoy. Remember though, when you're cooking with tequila, if the recipe doesn't call for the tequila to be cooked on a high heat so that the vast majority of the alcohol burns out, the dish will still contain alcohol (possibly quite a bit, as tequila is one of the strongest spirits you can drink) and should not be consumed by children or those who don't drink.