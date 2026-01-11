Why Some Leftovers Taste Better Than Others

Eating leftover food is a point of contention for many of us. On one hand, some claim excess food is no longer as tasty as its fresh version. On the other hand, some insist leftovers taste way better. Celebrity cookbook author Ina Garten doesn't like eating leftovers, but that doesn't mean you won't find her repurposing food surpluses at her home. Turning any excess into something different, like using leftover Chinese takeout to make fusion burritos, is a smart way to reduce food waste, and it prevents flavor fatigue, too.

Interestingly, some dishes seem to taste decidedly better the next day, even if you don't repurpose them into a new dish. A good example is saucy curry, which tends to taste richer after a night in the fridge. If you are wondering why this is so, it all boils down to some nifty food science.

According to Dr. Kantha Shelke, a spokesperson for the Institute of Food Technologists and founder of food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC, foods that taste better after staying in the fridge overnight commonly contain loads of aromatics, such as chiles, alliums, herbs, and spices. "Aromatic ingredients tend to undergo a larger number of reactions that produce flavor and aroma compounds, which in turn react with the proteins and the starches," Shelke explained (via Forbes). "In general, as the food cools and is left to sit in the fridge and then reheated, some of these reactions continue to take place, resulting in improved flavor."