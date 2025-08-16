Why Ina Garten Doesn't Really Like Eating Leftovers

While there's nothing wrong with reheating food we worked hard to serve, not everyone is a fan of this practice, including the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten. For the celebrity chef, eating leftover food a day or two after it was first cooked is never a delightful experience since its taste has usually changed for the worse.

"I always feel like it's never as good as the first day," she said in an interview with Radio Cherry Bombe. "I just find it boring because I've already had it, and it never has the same flavor the second day." Garten admitted that growing up with plenty of leftovers at the table might have shaped her sentiment about excess food. Frankly, she prefers eating something fresh and different, not simply a repeat at the dinner table.

However, when the pandemic happened, Garten was forced to deal with leftovers while stuck at home. With grocery runs limited and specialty store orders closed, she had to figure out a way to hold onto leftovers and reuse them to make new dishes without sacrificing flavor. "I realized, if I took the leftovers and actually did something completely different with them, then it wouldn't feel like leftovers," she said.