Use Leftover Chinese Takeout To Make The Ultimate Fusion Burritos

Once you've picked the fillings, the way you wrap and reheat matters. Use a large tortilla so you have plenty of room to layer without overstuffing, spread your ingredients in a line across the center, fold in the sides, then roll tightly from the bottom up. If you've added any wet sauces, try to keep them in the center to avoid sogginess at the edges.

To heat it up, skip the microwave if you can. A pan on the stove does a better job. Just warm the burrito seam-side down over medium heat until the outside is golden and slightly crisp, then flip and repeat. Whether it's corn or flour based, it gives the tortilla a little texture and keeps the insides hot without turning everything to mush. You can also use a panini press or air fryer if you're looking for minimal cleanup and maximum crunch.

There's no need to stop at just one filling combination, either. The beauty of this trick is that it's endlessly customizable, depending on what's left in the fridge. One night it might be orange chicken with rice and chopped scallions and the next it could be chow mein with spicy beef and a drizzle of chili oil. However you do it, fusion burritos are a creative way to reduce waste and make takeout feel fresh again.