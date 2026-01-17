Packaging can be just as important a selling point for beer as the taste or brand. Brewers and distributors of cheap but delicious beers and obscure craft brews alike employ funky-sounding names, eye-catching label imagery, and other packaging strategies to generate interest and sales. One detail that may not rate much attention is the color of the beer bottle itself. Beer bottles almost always come in one of three colors — brown, green, or clear (though there are also amber, black, and even blue bottles, like Kronenberg 1664 Blanc). Brown beer bottles are by far the most common color choice, and for good reason. As it turns out, bottle color isn't just a surface-level aesthetic choice: It can seriously impact the taste and quality of the beer inside.

When beer is exposed to sunlight, ultraviolet (UV) radiation reacts with the hop compounds, producing a skunky, unpleasant flavor (this is why bottles stashed in the sun are a clear beer store red flag). Brown or amber glass provides the best protection from harmful UV light (as does black, though it's less frequently employed for beer). Green and blue bottles provide some light protection, but not as effectively as brown ones, and clear bottles are offer almost no protection from UV rays. As a result, beer that comes in clear bottles is far more vulnerable to skunking than brown-bottled brews.