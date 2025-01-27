The Red Flag You Should Never Ignore At A Beer Store

Your best bet is to pick a brew that comes from the shop's refrigerators, rather than a pack that has been sitting out at room temperature. However, if the beer store you usually frequent has any beers sitting in front of a window, you should consider picking a different beer store altogether. Even if you grab something from the fridge, it still could have been kept in the path of direct sunlight before that. Remember, exposure to heat is an enemy of good beer.

You can also check the bottles for a "best by" or "enjoy by" date, or even better, a bottled-on date, which allows you to accurately gauge the beer's freshness to the day. See a bottle you want, but its bottled-on date is over a year ago? Put it back. Even refrigerated, beer stays at its peak quality only up to about eight months.

One way to help ensure that you're getting beer at its freshest is to buy direct from the source. If you have any breweries near you that sell can fills, crowlers, or growlers, and they do steady business, that's your best bet. Popular spots will go through kegs quickly, ensuring fresher brews every time you pop in. Buying direct from a brewery also means the beer was transported much less than commercially produced stuff — when the brewing happens on-site, the beer didn't even leave the premises. If you don't have a local brewery nearby, a specialty store or a busy market with plenty of inventory turnover is also a good choice.