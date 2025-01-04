The Ancient Mesopotamians Really, Really Loved Beer

Nestled between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, in what is modern-day Iraq, a sophisticated early civilization called Sumer sprang up some 6,000 years ago (long before any of Europe's most ancient breweries came to be). Sumerians were notable for their art and architecture, language (the oldest recorded), developed sciences like medicine and mathematics, as well as their diet — especially what they drank. You see, the Sumerians of Mesopotamia invented beer, and they drank a lot of it.

Historians believe that beer was available and consumed by everyone in ancient Mesopotamian society. It was likely consumed every day as Mesopotamians had a rudimentary understanding that beer was safer to drink than dirty water. So ubiquitous to daily life was beer that, in the texts Sumerians left behind, one of the most-used cuneiform pictographs is the one that represents beer. Mesopotamian writing and art also describe how beer was made, and how and when it was consumed — not only as part of everyday life but also in religious settings and during festivals and celebrations.

Would you recognize Sumerian beer today? Probably not, as it was thick in texture, more likely resembling creamy oatmeal than a pure liquid. It is also widely depicted as being sipped through a straw, which the Sumerians invented (and the Babylonians improved), seemingly to help the drinkers avoid the sediment.