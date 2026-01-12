The Old-School 3-Ingredient Dip For People Who Like Their Shrimp Extra Creamy
As the film "Forrest Gump" famously noted, there are almost too many ways to serve shrimp to count. However, while some of them never seem to go out of style (like fried shrimp or grilled shrimp on a green salad), other shrimp-based treats run the risk of being overlooked. Old-school shrimp dip is one in the latter category. Which is a shame because it's a rich, creamy dish that tastes delicious and can be made with only three ingredients. Just combine cooked shrimp (once you know you've bought some quality shrimp and have cooked the shrimp without any major mistakes) with cocktail sauce and cream cheese for an appetizer that's creamy, tangy, and makes for a welcome addition to a party spread.
While a classic three-ingredient shrimp dip is delicious all on its own, there are plenty of ways to put a personal spin on the recipe. The classic spice mix of mid-Atlantic America, Old Bay, can bring a spicy kick to shrimp dip as can a few drops of Tabasco sauce. On the other hand, if you're not looking for heat, you might consider adding in herbs such as oregano or basil. Alternatively, add a touch of lemon juice and garlic powder for a slightly Mediterranean flavor.
Use shrimp dip with these easy and delicious appetizers
While old school shrimp dip makes a great appetizer all on its own when served with chips, pita bread, or vegetable crudites, it can also be added to a few different appetizers. To take the shrimp dip with crudites concept to new heights, stuff celery stalks with the dip and serve them on a tray for seafood meets finger food. Hollowed-out tomatoes stuffed with shrimp dip can also be a fun, retro treat to start a meal with.
If you're looking for a hot appetizer, shrimp dip can still very much be on the menu. While you can bake a dish of shrimp dip for a hot dip similar to traditional spinach-and-artichoke dip, that's not where the possibilities end. Filling wonton wrappers with shrimp dip and frying them is a twist on the famous Chinese-American appetizer crab rangoon which you can easily make yourself. You can also try cutting puff pastry into small squares, topping each square with shrimp dip, and baking them for a tasty finger food that's easy to make but feels like a special occasion.