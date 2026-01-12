The Old-School 3-Ingredient Dip For People Who Like Their Shrimp Extra Creamy

As the film "Forrest Gump" famously noted, there are almost too many ways to serve shrimp to count. However, while some of them never seem to go out of style (like fried shrimp or grilled shrimp on a green salad), other shrimp-based treats run the risk of being overlooked. Old-school shrimp dip is one in the latter category. Which is a shame because it's a rich, creamy dish that tastes delicious and can be made with only three ingredients. Just combine cooked shrimp (once you know you've bought some quality shrimp and have cooked the shrimp without any major mistakes) with cocktail sauce and cream cheese for an appetizer that's creamy, tangy, and makes for a welcome addition to a party spread.

While a classic three-ingredient shrimp dip is delicious all on its own, there are plenty of ways to put a personal spin on the recipe. The classic spice mix of mid-Atlantic America, Old Bay, can bring a spicy kick to shrimp dip as can a few drops of Tabasco sauce. On the other hand, if you're not looking for heat, you might consider adding in herbs such as oregano or basil. Alternatively, add a touch of lemon juice and garlic powder for a slightly Mediterranean flavor.