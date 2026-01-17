The Old-School Fridge Design That Made Reaching Things In The Back Effortless

Modern refrigerators offer some pretty cool technology. Aside from the ubiquitous built-in ice makers and water dispensers, they offer energy efficiency, smart features like touchscreens and grocery list help, and even voice control. But, on some levels, the refrigerators of yore were way ahead of their time, and had some features many would welcome back with open arms. One such design that some vintage fridges came with were lazy Susans, making it a cinch to reach everything in your icebox.

An unearthed advertisement from 1952 showcased an Australian Rotafrig, which came equipped with four large circular shelves, all of which fully rotated, allowing access to every stored ingredient with a gentle push. Each shelf also had a removable quarter section so that taller items could be stored. TikTok user @dustyoldstuff specializes in vintage refrigerator repair and restoration and shares a treasure trove of videos showcasing retro appliances and their unique features. He found a similar refrigerator from the 1950s, but instead of fully circular shelves, half-circle shelving rotated toward the doorfor easy access. Additionally, the fridge featured built-in wine bottle holders and a temperature controlled butter holder.

The videos have commenters wondering why manufacturers ever stopped producing such efficient and unique features, comparing them to substandard modern fridges. There is a renewed interest in retro refrigerators, but these newer versions mainly match their predecessors by outside appearance only, and lack some of the cooler elements from the mid-20th century. Of course, you could always place a lazy Susan in your fridge for easier access, calling to mind the old-school shelving of the Rotafrig.