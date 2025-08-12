The Vintage Version Of This Everyday Appliance Could've Killed You

Not a whole lot of households contained electric fridges because they were outrageously expensive, but it quickly became wise to leave this groundbreaking technology in the backyard, instead of the kitchen. The ammonia fumes were notorious killers, although methyl chloride was also nasty stuff: it's now considered hazardous waste and even brief exposure can do serious damage to your nervous system, kidneys, and liver.

There were a few attempts to fix this problem, including an attempt by Albert Einstein in the 1920s to design a more stable fridge model. Einstein's model never took off, as the Great Depression and lead-up to World War II in the early 1930s (Einstein and his co-inventor, Leo Szilard, lived in Berlin, Germany, at the time) led to his abandoning the project. A fix — sort of — came about around the same time, when an inventor named Thomas Midgley invented a new coolant called Freon, which was less toxic and therefore less likely to poison your food.

Was there a catch? Absolutely. The chemicals in Freon came to be known as notorious greenhouse gases which helped damage the ozone layer in Earth's atmosphere. It wasn't until the dawn of the 21st century when the refrigerant was officially banned in the U.S. We're producing modern fridges with less dangerous chemicals — for both people and the Earth — but you should still avoid making your fridge work so hard, even if it's not lethal anymore.