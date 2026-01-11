The Old-School Way To Transform Celery Into An Easy Appetizer

In the world of vegetables, celery is easy to underestimate or even forget about entirely. While you can slice it into a bowl of chicken salad for a welcome bit of crunch, chop it into a three-ingredient soup base, or use it as an aromatic to give a dish five stars, it's rarely used as the standout ingredient. That's a mistake. Celery can make a simple but delicious old-school appetizer when you take inspiration from the 1920s and 1930s, when stuffed celery was all the rage.

In the early 20th century, celery was considered a luxury vegetable and was highly popular at fancy dinner parties and on posh restaurant menus for that reason. Stuffed celery was an appetizer found on hors d'oeuvres trays to bring a sense of occasion to a dinner. Today, though, it's easy to make yourself, no special reason required. Just take some stalks of fresh, washed, trimmed celery, mix softened cream cheese with your favorite seasonings and toppings like bacon bits, spring onions, deviled ham, or paprika, and stuff the mixture into the stalks of celery. Serve as a rich, creamy, refreshing finger food.