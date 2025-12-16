The Chicken Salad Mistake That's Ruining Your Mayonnaise

It's a tragic lunchtime scene to imagine. There you are, whipping up a delicious batch of homemade chicken salad, and you can almost taste the sandwich you'll eventually make with it. But then, you notice that the mayo has separated. The chicken salad is ruined, and you're now looking sideways at the jar of mayo, wondering if you didn't avoid a mayonnaise mistake and should throw it out, even though it's still within its sell-by date.

Before you cast blame on an innocent condiment, or start to worry about the yogurt you added to lighten up the chicken salad, you need to understand that the fault may actually lie with your cooking process. Specifically, if you've been making your chicken salad with warm chicken — either newly roasted or fresh from your grocery store's rotisserie section — it's more likely that the heat is the real reason the mayo has separated.

This is because mayonnaise is an emulsion, which means that it's made by blending two liquids that ordinarily can't mix together; in the case of mayo, water, since it's water-based, and oil-based ingredients. Heat separates emulsions, changing the chemistry of one or both of these key ingredients. As a result, mixing mayo with hot or even warm chicken will cause it to separate and ultimately turn your chicken salad into a gloopy mess.