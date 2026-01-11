Why Jidori Chicken Is Known As The Kobe Beef Of Poultry

Chicken has a reputation as a bland and boring protein option that might be delicious fried or generously seasoned, but doesn't bring much flavor on its own. While this might be true of standard American supermarket chicken — the meat Anthony Bourdain called "slimy and tasteless" — chicken is not a monolith of forgettable breasts. Just like you can buy Angus-certified, wagyu, or grass-fed beef, there are many varieties and breeds of chickens that offer a wide range of flavor profiles. One of the most sought-after chicken varieties is Jidori chicken, a Japanese delicacy often called the "Kobe beef" of poultry.

Jidori doesn't typically refer to one specific breed of chicken, but instead to how the birds are raised and processed. In Japan, chicken has to meet highly specific, strict regulations to be legally labeled as Jidori. These free-range chickens are raised in a low-stress environment with plenty of space and top-quality diets. The premium poultry is most often served in restaurants and is praised for its intense taste and sumptuous texture. Luckily for luxury chicken lovers stateside, Jidori chicken can also be found in America (although some wouldn't consider it the real deal since it's not from Japan). The name Jidori Chicken has been trademarked by a California-based company, and the upscale poultry is particularly popular in the Los Angeles area, where it's a menu staple at high-end restaurants like Wolfgang Puck's Spago in Beverly Hills.