Don't Be Fooled — Here's How To Easily Identify Real Kobe Beef

Famed for its impossibly tender marbling, Kobe beef is considered one of the best meats in the world. Its long list of fans include steak-loving U.S. presidents like George W. Bush, as well as the parents of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, who named their son after this high-end Japanese beef. Because unscrupulous merchants always pop up when their sharp noses smell the chance to scam people, fake Kobe now infiltrates the market, and consumers may be charged high prices for a lower-quality product. Thankfully, identifying the real deal is easy if you're willing to do a little research.

Kobe is a type of wagyu beef that follows extremely strict guidelines. From the type of cow used, to where and how the cattle are raised, every part of Kobe production is tightly regulated. Of course, the Japanese government also controls the meat's exports. To battle the influx of fake Kobe in the international market, every export is given its own 10-digit identification number, which consumers can plug into the Tajima Beef Certification System to check if their purchase is legitimate. Traceability is so important that you can follow exports even if you aren't buying meat, since Japan has made export records available to the public. Beef aficionados can see when an order of Kobe left Japan, how much it weighed, and the companies responsible for exporting and importing it. This impressive level of detail makes identifying fake Kobe a breeze: if your purchase can't be traced, it's probably not real.