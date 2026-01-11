Fried Fish Sticks Make The Perfect Sandwich Filling If You Eat Them Like This

Fish sticks are a fun comfort food, and a great way to enjoy seafood (and specifically, Alaskan pollock) at home and for an affordable price. That being said, the shape is really what makes them such a favorite. There's just something about that crispy fried fish in dunking-friendly sticks that hits the spot and goes perfectly with tartar or cocktail sauce. But what about if you want to enjoy your fish sticks in a sandwich?

If you've ever tried it, you may have noticed that it's hard to keep the crispy fish sticks from slipping out from between slices of sandwich bread. That's why you need to rethink your bread selection and grab a hot dog bun. Fish stick sandwiches on hot dog buns hold their filling better than sliced bread, and still have room for whatever sauces and toppings you prefer.

Making fish stick sandwiches on hot dog buns is simple. Just cook the store-bought fish sticks in your oven or air fryer, and then line them up in a hot dog bun with some tartar sauce — or aioli, an easy tartar sauce alternative — shredded lettuce, or any other toppings you like. Bear in mind, though, that each sandwich is likely to be slightly smaller than a traditional sandwich with two slices of bread, so if you and your dining companions are especially hungry, you might want to make more than one sandwich per person to make up a meal.