The Easy Tartar Sauce Alternative That Gives Fish A Fun Twist
There are lots of ways to upgrade tartar sauce — the most classic of accompaniments for fish. But if you fancy a new spin with your seafood, try flavorful aioli instead. While tartar sauce gets its creaminess and tanginess from several different ingredients — mayonnaise, shallots, lemon juice, pickles, capers, and fresh herbs — aioli's punchy taste stems from just two: garlic and olive oil. The simple sauce pairs well with everything from poached cod or grilled salmon to crispy fried fish, and it also makes a delicious dip for the accompanying french fries.
Traditional aioli consists solely of fresh pounded garlic emulsified with good-quality oil, but it's much more common these days to see a creamier version made with egg yolks. It resembles mayonnaise in consistency, but the pungent garlic and rich extra-virgin olive oil give aioli a very different flavor profile. Rather than pounding it all by hand the old-school way, it's easy to make aioli in a food processor — simply blitz garlic, egg yolks, and perhaps some mustard, then slowly trickle the oil into the paste as you blend.
For an even easier version, with a creaminess that goes great with fish, you can transform regular mayo into aioli by adding some garlic and lemon juice to standard mayonnaise. The citrus gives it a bright flavor that balances the robust garlic, and of course, lemon perfectly complements many fish dishes. No matter how you prefer to make your aioli, its simplicity makes it endlessly customizable depending on the seafood you're serving.
Boost aioli with extra ingredients for even more flavor
If you're a fan of aioli with lemon juice, try adding some zest, too, for even more brightness and zing. The extra touch of acidity means it pairs beautifully with everything from fried shrimp to steamed lobster — or use it as a topping to upgrade your fish sandwich. You can also switch things up with lime juice in place of lemon; the zesty aioli would be delicious drizzled over crispy fish tacos.
An herby aioli is an easy way to boost the flavor of grilled, sauteed, or perfectly poached fish dishes, while also giving the sauce a glorious green hue. Fresh, grassy parsley works well with delicate white fish, or try adding some anise-like tarragon for a classic pairing with rich salmon. Lemon and chive are great with baked fish dishes, or incorporate fragrant basil to elevate steamed or roasted sea bass. Alternatively, add a little spice with a pinch of cayenne or a spoonful of sriracha — an easy way to elevate crab cakes. Or make a tasty dip for fried fish bites by enriching plain aioli with hot harissa and smoky paprika.
If you miss the sharp tang of tartar sauce with fish, you can bring a similar feel to a basic garlicky aioli by adding chopped pickles or capers. Up the acidity even further with some pickle juice — ideal for cutting through the richness of crispy, double-dredged fried fish. Or blitz some roasted red peppers into the mix for a slightly sweeter finish.