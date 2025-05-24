The Easy Tartar Sauce Alternative That Gives Fish A Fun Twist

There are lots of ways to upgrade tartar sauce — the most classic of accompaniments for fish. But if you fancy a new spin with your seafood, try flavorful aioli instead. While tartar sauce gets its creaminess and tanginess from several different ingredients — mayonnaise, shallots, lemon juice, pickles, capers, and fresh herbs — aioli's punchy taste stems from just two: garlic and olive oil. The simple sauce pairs well with everything from poached cod or grilled salmon to crispy fried fish, and it also makes a delicious dip for the accompanying french fries.

Traditional aioli consists solely of fresh pounded garlic emulsified with good-quality oil, but it's much more common these days to see a creamier version made with egg yolks. It resembles mayonnaise in consistency, but the pungent garlic and rich extra-virgin olive oil give aioli a very different flavor profile. Rather than pounding it all by hand the old-school way, it's easy to make aioli in a food processor — simply blitz garlic, egg yolks, and perhaps some mustard, then slowly trickle the oil into the paste as you blend.

For an even easier version, with a creaminess that goes great with fish, you can transform regular mayo into aioli by adding some garlic and lemon juice to standard mayonnaise. The citrus gives it a bright flavor that balances the robust garlic, and of course, lemon perfectly complements many fish dishes. No matter how you prefer to make your aioli, its simplicity makes it endlessly customizable depending on the seafood you're serving.