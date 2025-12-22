Give This Classic Comfort Food A Frozen Fish Stick Upgrade For Cozy New Flavors

Comfort foods like a turkey and bacon meatloaf are nice, but there's very little that's as cozy as a casserole. From old-school staples like tuna noodle, to more modern variations with inspiration from around the world, like Italian rice ball casserole or a biscuit-topped burrito bake, there's a casserole for every occasion (and every state!), each one full of cozy charm. But even if you're already a fan of casseroles, you may not have thought beyond canned tuna, and it's time to change that. Frozen fish sticks, which are a nostalgic treat in and of themselves, are a fantastic protein to base a casserole around, alongside your favorite sauces, veggies, and a carb, especially rice or potatoes.

While there are no "rules" for making frozen fish stick casserole, there are a few guidelines. In addition to being aware that rice and potatoes are fish-stick-friendly carbs, know that frozen fish sticks also work well with creamier sauces — just like you would serve fish sticks with tartar sauce, a similar principle applies when making them into a casserole. If you're looking for a simple "first attempt" at making a fish stick casserole, consider layering them in with whatever sauce and vegetables you might use to make tuna casserole, bake, and serve over rice.