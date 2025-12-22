Give This Classic Comfort Food A Frozen Fish Stick Upgrade For Cozy New Flavors
Comfort foods like a turkey and bacon meatloaf are nice, but there's very little that's as cozy as a casserole. From old-school staples like tuna noodle, to more modern variations with inspiration from around the world, like Italian rice ball casserole or a biscuit-topped burrito bake, there's a casserole for every occasion (and every state!), each one full of cozy charm. But even if you're already a fan of casseroles, you may not have thought beyond canned tuna, and it's time to change that. Frozen fish sticks, which are a nostalgic treat in and of themselves, are a fantastic protein to base a casserole around, alongside your favorite sauces, veggies, and a carb, especially rice or potatoes.
While there are no "rules" for making frozen fish stick casserole, there are a few guidelines. In addition to being aware that rice and potatoes are fish-stick-friendly carbs, know that frozen fish sticks also work well with creamier sauces — just like you would serve fish sticks with tartar sauce, a similar principle applies when making them into a casserole. If you're looking for a simple "first attempt" at making a fish stick casserole, consider layering them in with whatever sauce and vegetables you might use to make tuna casserole, bake, and serve over rice.
More cozy versions of fish stick casserole to try for yourself
If you're not a big fan of tuna casserole, and don't want to try a fish stick variation, don't worry! There are plenty of ways you can add frozen fish sticks to a cozy casserole that suits your preferences. For instance, fish sticks pair well with cheese, and you can try using frozen fish sticks as the protein in your favorite enchilada-style casserole recipe, topped with rich melted cheese and served with salsa for an added kick.
Another option for a fish stick casserole that brings all the nostalgia is a fish stick casserole with rice and broccoli. This is a fishy variation on a classic comfort-food casserole that's often made with chicken. The light fish makes the casserole a bit less heavy than its poultry-based version, and the breading on the fish sticks adds another dimension of comforting carbs. Fish sticks also work well in casseroles with a potato base, like combining fish sticks, frozen hash browns, and a sauce made of canned cream soup and shredded cheese for a retro comfort meal.