This Ice Cream Chain's Fried Fish Sandwich Always Blows Customers Away
There are a few fan favorites that are must haves during a trip to Dairy Queen. Maybe it's the classic chocolate-dipped cone, or the Blizzard in one of its many, many potential flavors. But DQ lovers shouldn't sleep on the chain's savory options either — in particular, the fried fish sandwich, which is a favorite of fans and food critics alike, including The Takeout. In fact, we reckon it's better, and more flavorful, than similar offerings from Burger King and Wendy's. While many fast food chains offer a variation on this classic item, including of course the mighty McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, the Dairy Queen fried fish sandwich is a real standout, both within the realm of fast food fried fish sandwiches, and as one of the best savory meals on offer at a chain best known for sweet treats.
The DQ fish sandwich has something of a cult following, with one Facebook user proudly sharing that it's the whole reason they go there in the first place, leading multiple commenters to rush to agree that it's a go-to favorite. Likewise, YouTuber John Eats Cheap also hailed DQ as delivering "a good fish sandwich." As for what makes this seafood special a hit, well, the first thing is the fish itself. DQ uses wild Alaskan pollock, which fans appreciate for its tender texture and mild flavor.
But the other keys to this sandwich's success are sauce and simplicity. The tartar sauce used at Dairy Queen is notably tangy when compared to other similar fast-food sauces, and the sandwich is dressed only with that sauce, alongside iceberg lettuce, for a simple treat that's packed with flavor.
Make your Dairy Queen fish sandwich into a feast with these additions
If you've been convinced to head to Dairy Queen to try one of these fantastic fish sandwiches for yourself, bear in mind that this one item alone does not a full meal make. While fans confirm that it holds its own among chain-restaurant fish dishes like Culver's cod dinner and Captain D's fish and chips, you'll need to pair your DQ fish sandwich with other items to make a meal that tastes great and keeps you going. The popular ice cream chain does offer french fries on its menu, so go ahead and order some up for a sandwich version of fish and chips.
You may also want a fountain drink to wash down those fried, savory treats, with a lemon-lime soda like Sprite or a classic lemonade being an especially welcome bit of acidity. However, Dairy Queen is known for its ice cream selections, and your trip there really isn't complete without a sweet treat. But, to avoid the potential of your dessert melting into an unappetizing puddle before you've finished your sandwich, stick to your favorite flavor of Blizzard, especially as they're thick enough that even a leisurely meal won't have enough time in it to risk a total melt.