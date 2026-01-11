This Ice Cream Chain's Fried Fish Sandwich Always Blows Customers Away

There are a few fan favorites that are must haves during a trip to Dairy Queen. Maybe it's the classic chocolate-dipped cone, or the Blizzard in one of its many, many potential flavors. But DQ lovers shouldn't sleep on the chain's savory options either — in particular, the fried fish sandwich, which is a favorite of fans and food critics alike, including The Takeout. In fact, we reckon it's better, and more flavorful, than similar offerings from Burger King and Wendy's. While many fast food chains offer a variation on this classic item, including of course the mighty McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, the Dairy Queen fried fish sandwich is a real standout, both within the realm of fast food fried fish sandwiches, and as one of the best savory meals on offer at a chain best known for sweet treats.

The DQ fish sandwich has something of a cult following, with one Facebook user proudly sharing that it's the whole reason they go there in the first place, leading multiple commenters to rush to agree that it's a go-to favorite. Likewise, YouTuber John Eats Cheap also hailed DQ as delivering "a good fish sandwich." As for what makes this seafood special a hit, well, the first thing is the fish itself. DQ uses wild Alaskan pollock, which fans appreciate for its tender texture and mild flavor.

But the other keys to this sandwich's success are sauce and simplicity. The tartar sauce used at Dairy Queen is notably tangy when compared to other similar fast-food sauces, and the sandwich is dressed only with that sauce, alongside iceberg lettuce, for a simple treat that's packed with flavor.