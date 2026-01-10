The Alarming 'Iron Chef' Incident That Involved Blood And A Nightmarish Creature

Hollywood is partly to blame for the fear swimmers have when they're in open water. 1975's "Jaws" and 1978's "Piranha" are just a couple examples of why people like me are terrified of some ugly carnivorous fish targeting our feet. In reality, most of us will never get bitten by a terrifying sea creature, but it certainly has happened; even on dry land, with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto as living proof. The world-renowned Japanese chef, author, and restaurateur had a run in with a monkfish while filming an early episode of "Iron Chef."

Monkfish resemble something you'd see in a nightmare. They are large, bottom-dwelling fish with enormous heads and upward facing mouths filled with menacing teeth. In short, they look like blobs of fear. Morimoto explained to Orlando Weekly that the worst injury he sustained in the kitchen was while filming an episode of "Iron Chef" in which the contestants were using the fish as the star ingredient. He reached into a barrel to retrieve a fish and it put up a fight by biting him to the point of making him bleed. Morimoto explained that he tried to hide the injury with a towel for the sake of the show, which could help explain why the incident didn't make the televised airing.

For someone who has spent his career around razor sharp knives (you should sharpen yours more often than you think), fire, and other dangerous kitchen hazards, the bite must have been substantial to be deemed Morimoto's worst injury. In the end, the legendary chef got the last laugh as he turned out some incredible dishes with the unfortunate-looking sea creature.