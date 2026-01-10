The Alarming 'Iron Chef' Incident That Involved Blood And A Nightmarish Creature
Hollywood is partly to blame for the fear swimmers have when they're in open water. 1975's "Jaws" and 1978's "Piranha" are just a couple examples of why people like me are terrified of some ugly carnivorous fish targeting our feet. In reality, most of us will never get bitten by a terrifying sea creature, but it certainly has happened; even on dry land, with Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto as living proof. The world-renowned Japanese chef, author, and restaurateur had a run in with a monkfish while filming an early episode of "Iron Chef."
Monkfish resemble something you'd see in a nightmare. They are large, bottom-dwelling fish with enormous heads and upward facing mouths filled with menacing teeth. In short, they look like blobs of fear. Morimoto explained to Orlando Weekly that the worst injury he sustained in the kitchen was while filming an episode of "Iron Chef" in which the contestants were using the fish as the star ingredient. He reached into a barrel to retrieve a fish and it put up a fight by biting him to the point of making him bleed. Morimoto explained that he tried to hide the injury with a towel for the sake of the show, which could help explain why the incident didn't make the televised airing.
For someone who has spent his career around razor sharp knives (you should sharpen yours more often than you think), fire, and other dangerous kitchen hazards, the bite must have been substantial to be deemed Morimoto's worst injury. In the end, the legendary chef got the last laugh as he turned out some incredible dishes with the unfortunate-looking sea creature.
Monkfish are scary looking but they're quite tasty
Masaharu Morimoto once prepared monkfish for Anthony Bourdain on an episode of "No Reservations." He used every part of the frightening fish, from the skin to the meat, liver, and cartilage. Bourdain described the meal as "extraordinary." Later, while he was a guest on "MasterChef," Morimoto broke down an entire monkfish and praised the fish's liver, calling it foie gras from the ocean.
While Morimoto and many other professional chefs will utilize the entire monkfish for dishes, most American restaurants will primarily make use of the large, fleshy tail meat. The tender texture and mild, sweet flavor have earned it the nickname of "poor man's lobster" because it tastes similar to the expensive shellfish. Indeed, you can use cooked monkfish instead of lobster to make an affordable version of lobster rolls that will taste surprisingly similar to the original.
While Morimoto may be known for cooking monkfish loins with hot stones and deep frying the gills, such expertise isn't required when cooking this type of seafood. The meat is perfect for sauteing, frying, grilling, poaching, and grilling.