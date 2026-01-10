Whatever Happened To OatMeals From Shark Tank?

Oatmeal is brimming with nutrients, especially protein and fiber, but it's still underrated compared to other superfoods like chia, avocados, and quinoa. One possible reason for this is that oatmeal is often perceived as a breakfast food only. Not saying this is a bad thing since oatmeal can really fire up your day when prepared with simple but flavorful upgrades. OatMeals, a New York-based café, tried to change this narrative around oatmeal by making it good enough to eat every day any time of the day. With different preparations and toppings, the store promised there would be menu items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Sam Stephens, the founder of the oatmeal bar, came up with the concept after growing tired of eating too much junk food to get through college. She didn't initially pursue it as a business after graduating as she started with a career in finance. After finishing a culinary course on the side she decided to quit her job and open a 380-square-foot store in the Big Apple focused only on serving oatmeal. While the business generated millions, Stephens thought of maximizing the potential of OatMeals by setting up more stores. Without enough money to fund the expansion herself, she turned to ABC's "Shark Tank" for help, entering the show in Season 10 in the hopes of landing a deal with the Sharks.