We've all seen it. Scroll online for five minutes and you're basically bombarded with a proverbial alphabet soup of viral cooking "tricks" that promise glorious results. Add this. Flip that. Never ever do this. Supposedly, if you just follow one of these "expert" tips, dinner will be magically transformed. But, the only thing these tricks promising X,Y, Z actually deliver is BS!

Frankly, this alphabet soup is not to our liking and we've had enough. It's too thin on facts, way too thick on hype, and makes us absolutely lose our noodles. And yes, we are salty about it! Cooking should feel empowering, not confusing, and it definitely shouldn't require you to suspend basic logic or ignore culinary science just because someone vowed excellent results, while screaming "trust me!" over an about-to-go-viral video.

So we decided to conduct some research and start to lovingly, but firmly, debunk some of these hacks. While we have featured the best cooking hacks before, our mission here was to bring you the truth about what actually works in the kitchen, and what's just gourmet gobbledygook. Once you understand the "why" behind cooking, you can stop chasing myths and start cooking with gas. Here are 11 common cooking "tricks" that don't actually work, so you can stop being fooled by culinary fiction and start whipping up some mean cuisine.