Whatever Happened To Soupergirl From Shark Tank?

Though debatable, soups are often considered healthier than solid food. They are easier to digest and there's a scientific basis as to how they improve gut health and promote satiety (the feeling of being full). Most recipes are easy to prepare, too. There's a tomato soup dish that uses only three ingredients, for one. If you're someone who's always on the go, there's no shortage of canned soups available on the market. However, the taste and nutritional value of processed soups are never guaranteed. Sara Polon learned this the hard way when she embraced veganism and looked for good soup options while living in Washington, D.C. Realizing that there wasn't even one product that wasn't overly salty or fatty (or even just tasted fresh), she decided to make her own plant-based soup.

With the help of her mom, Marilyn, the two started a business making and selling plant-based soups made with fresh ingredients. Soupergirl launched in 2008, but the brand didn't hit retail until 2012 when the mother-daughter duo tapped a professional chef to help them grow the menu and start selling to consumers. A few years later, Soupergirl soups made their way to Whole Foods and Costco shelves, securing millions in sales for the co-founders. As demand skyrocketed, the Polons had to find a way to expand and improve their operations, but they couldn't do it without funding. This pushed them to try securing a deal with a credible investor and mentor on "Shark Tank."