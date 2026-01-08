Don't Add Potatoes To Your Slow Cooker Until Taking This Necessary Step
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in America due to their versatility. They're one of the handful of ingredients that can be made into a side dish, used as part of a larger entree, or be the focal point of a meal, depending on your methodology. This generally makes up for the fact that potatoes aren't quite as healthy a vegetable as some may expect, but it also means the best way to prepare potatoes can differ depending on what you're using them for. When adding potatoes to a slow cooker, it's essential to poke holes in the starchy vegetable beforehand to ensure it cooks exactly the way you want it to.
Poking holes in potatoes is also a step to take when cooking them in the microwave, but the use of a slow cooker makes the simple technique even more crucial. We discussed why this is the case with Emmy Clinton — the health-minded recipe developer behind Entirely Emmy — who explained that there are actually several reasons why poking holes in potatoes is so important. "When you prick the skin, it creates ventilation for the steam to escape, cooks the potatoes more evenly, and prevents them from exploding from all the pressure," Clinton revealed.
Why you should poke holes in slow cooker potatoes
Cooking potatoes evenly and effectively is the main priority when throwing them in the slow cooker, but to truly maximize the flavor of potatoes there's one more step that comes after you poke the holes but before you add them to the cooker. Adding oil and seasonings to the potatoes right after puncturing them will pay dividends and is something that Clinton strongly recommends. "I start by washing my potatoes, pricking them with a fork, evenly coating each potato with olive oil, then seasoning with salt, garlic powder, and any other seasonings you love," Clinton detailed. "Pricking the potatoes before seasoning allows the seasonings to get into the potatoes through the little holes. The oil helps the seasonings stick and also gives you a slightly better texture on the skin."
This is especially useful if you're making baked potatoes in a slow cooker as both the skin and the interior of your potatoes desperately need the flavor boost that oil and seasonings provide. As for how much seasoning to add to each potato, Clinton advises against limiting yourself. "Be generous with the salt and seasonings," the recipe developer added, "they really make a difference in the final result."