Don't Add Potatoes To Your Slow Cooker Until Taking This Necessary Step

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in America due to their versatility. They're one of the handful of ingredients that can be made into a side dish, used as part of a larger entree, or be the focal point of a meal, depending on your methodology. This generally makes up for the fact that potatoes aren't quite as healthy a vegetable as some may expect, but it also means the best way to prepare potatoes can differ depending on what you're using them for. When adding potatoes to a slow cooker, it's essential to poke holes in the starchy vegetable beforehand to ensure it cooks exactly the way you want it to.

Poking holes in potatoes is also a step to take when cooking them in the microwave, but the use of a slow cooker makes the simple technique even more crucial. We discussed why this is the case with Emmy Clinton — the health-minded recipe developer behind Entirely Emmy — who explained that there are actually several reasons why poking holes in potatoes is so important. "When you prick the skin, it creates ventilation for the steam to escape, cooks the potatoes more evenly, and prevents them from exploding from all the pressure," Clinton revealed.