Never Skip This Step Before Tossing Potatoes In The Microwave

While it might not produce quite the same crisp-yet-fluffy results as the oven, the fact that it doesn't take long to cook baked potatoes in the microwave makes it a popular method. However, there's one step you mustn't skip — and that's poking holes in the spuds before microwaving them. The reason is to prevent steam building up inside the cooking tubers and causing them to explode or burst open.

Now, it's true that exploding potatoes might not be a hugely common occurrence. It's possible you've skipped this step before, or know someone who gives it a miss, and you've never seen it happen. Sadly, it's hard to find any solid technical stats on the precise probability of your spud bursting, so it's difficult to know how frequently it actually happens. But just the fact that it's a real possibility is enough to make us keen to avoid this microwave disaster. And explosions are more likely to occur in the microwave than the oven, given it's a faster cooking method with greater pressure from the steam -– so it's always wise to err on the side of caution.

The quickest way to poke holes in your potato is to use a fork or a paring knife. Wash and dry the spuds, then poke each one fairly deeply – four or five times on each side should be ample, depending on size. Then rub your tuber in oil and seasoning, and you're ready to microwave.