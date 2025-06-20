This Unexpected Kitchen Appliance Makes Perfect Baked Potatoes

Russets are the key to slow cooker baked potatoes. They're big, starchy, and built to hold up through hours of heat. To prep them, scrub, dry, poke a few holes, and then rub them with oil and salt. That's not just for flavor; it helps keep the skin from turning rubbery (looking at you, microwave). "Drying, oiling, and salting adds flavor, and helps the skin from getting too tough." says Just.

The real trick? Space. A four-quart slow cooker fits about four medium-large potatoes in a single layer. "Overcrowding can cause uneven cooking," Just explains. "For best results, keep them in a single layer." Stacking them runs the risk of some coming out underdone. Size matters too, so aim for 7 to 10-ounce russets so they cook at the same rate. Cook the potatoes on low for six to eight hours, or high for three to four. Both settings work well, Just says, as long as you test for doneness: "Use a fork or knife, or check the internal temp — 210°F is the magic number."

Will the skin crisp up in the slow cooker? Nope. The Takeout made baked potatoes nine different ways, including slow cooker, and found that its results were decent but underwhelming in terms of crisp skin. But a quick broil gives you that golden, crackly finish if you want it. Then pile on the toppings: butter, sour cream, shredded cheese, chili — even canned foods that make delicious toppings — for whatever baked potato fantasy you're chasing.