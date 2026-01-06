The Classic Beverage Brits Couldn't Get Enough Of Before Tea

If a hypothetical "Family Feud" question asked you to name something British people like, "tea" would be right at the top of the board, followed by "sausage rolls," "standing patiently in a queue," and "TV shows that only have four episodes a season." Although sales data reported by the BBC suggests that fewer Brits drink tea than in the past, it's still a source of national pride, whether you're brewing a pot of Earl Grey for your afternoon tea or enjoying a cup of English breakfast while eating a full English — which, in sandwich form, is Gordon Ramsay's hangover cure. But believe it or not, there was a time when tea was a distant second to Great Britain's first favorite drink: coffee.

Neither tea nor coffee came from Britain, of course: Tea originated in China before spreading across Asia, while coffee was first cultivated in Ethiopia. Both drinks hit the British Isles at around the same time in the middle of the 17th century, and both made an instant impact — but it was coffee that really caught on. Coffeehouses popped up all over the place, starting in London before spreading outwards and quickly establishing themselves as social hubs. For a while, coffee was even more popular in Britain than ale — and if you know anything about British drinking habits, you know how impressive a feat that is. (Just don't mistake an ale for a lager.)