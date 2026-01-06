The Michelin-Starred BBQ Joint That Won't Hurt Your Wallet
While there are many contrasting opinions on the Michelin Star system (a restaurant rating scale created in 1926), there is a general belief that most Michelin-starred restaurants are insanely expensive and difficult to get into. However, this isn't entirely the case. Some restaurants with Michelin Stars are actually shockingly affordable despite high marks from the world-famous guide, and are thus worth giving a shot. Among the very best of these affordable Michelin-Starred restaurants is none other than LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin, Texas, a remarkable barbecue-centric establishment that is widely considered to be among the best of its kind throughout the state and beyond.
LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue gained its singular Michelin Star in 2024, just seven years after the restaurant began as a food truck back in 2017 and one year after it found a permanent home. Now permanently situated in a 5,000 square-foot brick-and-mortar building in South Austin, the barbecue spot has become known for providing as much bang for your buck as any restaurant you could possibly think of.
The best menu items at LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
Now, affordability can mean different things to different people, and considering the median 1-star Michelin-graded restaurant costs $165 per person, you may still be expecting to pay a relatively high price for a dish at LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue. Luckily, this is far from the case, as a two-meat, two-side plate from the restaurant (which also includes pickles, jalapenos, bread, and barbecue sauce on the side) costs just $23, a price that can rival many casual dining chains that specialize in barbecue cooking. Plus, with an array of burgers and sandwiches all under $20 and specials after 5 p.m. throughout half the week, the Michelin-Starred restaurant really blows people away with its low prices — especially considering the fact that all its meat is locally sourced from farms and ranches across Texas.
As for the go-to dishes at the establishment, while the chain does have brisket (a popular barbecue staple in the United States), many will tell you that other menu items are where the Austin restaurant shines the most. The smoked beef cheek, for example, is a frequently-recommended buy among fans of LeRoy and Lewis, and the pulled pork is similarly beloved by locals and tourists alike.