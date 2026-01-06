The Michelin-Starred BBQ Joint That Won't Hurt Your Wallet

While there are many contrasting opinions on the Michelin Star system (a restaurant rating scale created in 1926), there is a general belief that most Michelin-starred restaurants are insanely expensive and difficult to get into. However, this isn't entirely the case. Some restaurants with Michelin Stars are actually shockingly affordable despite high marks from the world-famous guide, and are thus worth giving a shot. Among the very best of these affordable Michelin-Starred restaurants is none other than LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin, Texas, a remarkable barbecue-centric establishment that is widely considered to be among the best of its kind throughout the state and beyond.

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue gained its singular Michelin Star in 2024, just seven years after the restaurant began as a food truck back in 2017 and one year after it found a permanent home. Now permanently situated in a 5,000 square-foot brick-and-mortar building in South Austin, the barbecue spot has become known for providing as much bang for your buck as any restaurant you could possibly think of.