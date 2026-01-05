Gordon Ramsay's 3-Step Method For Perfectly Grilled Corn Couldn't Be Easier
Living in the American state that produces the most corn always has me on the hunt for new and exciting ways to get my corn on. Grilled corn is one of outdoor cookery's purest pleasures, but trying to achieve that balance of smoky flavor, tender kernels, and deep sweetness can be surprisingly tricky. Leave it on too long and the sugars burn and dry out, but take it off too soon and it tastes starchy. Chef Gordon Ramsay, never one to overcomplicate a good thing, offers a refreshingly simple three-step method that guarantees perfect results every time.
You might be surprised to learn this recipe doesn't require a grill, aluminum foil, or even going outside. There's all kinds of ways to "grill" corn without an actual grill, whether it's roasting corn in a toaster or using an air fryer. Ramsay also skips the common practice of blanching or parboiling corn before it hits the heat. Instead, he warms up a large frying pan with olive oil and drops the raw cobs straight in.
In the video, Ramsay advises you cook the cobs low and slow. "You want a really wonderfully charred flavor," he suggests. Rather than blasting the corn over high heat, he recommends starting at a medium heat. You'll also want to turn the cobs frequently to encourage even browning instead of patchy burn marks. This slower approach keeps the kernels juicy, preventing the dreaded dry chewiness that comes with overly aggressive grilling.
It's minimal effort with a flavorful payoff
Once the corn is nicely charred, Ramsay adds a few tablespoons of water straight into the pan to steam it. Steaming corn keeps its juiciness while locking in the grilled flavor. After the steam bath evaporates and the corn is fully cooked, brush with a flavor-packed seasoning mixture. Ramsay's corn covering includes chopped coriander (that's cilantro here in the States) and softened butter. Then, he states, "Soak chipotle chiles in hot water — these are dried jalapeños which have an amazing smoky flavor." You might think that fresh peppers would be better, but dried peppers last for years and are a great way to add concentrated flavor and complex heat. Once re-hydrated, drain and chop the peppers before mixing them with the coriander, butter, and salt.
Don't be shy with the topping. Ramsay advises a "smothering" of the butter, along with crumbles of Lancashire cheese which is a traditional English cow's-milk cheese that's crumbly and creamy. If your local deli doesn't carry that, white cheddar is a good substitute. It's the final flourish that transforms a basic cookout staple into a stand-alone dish. Ramsay cheekily adds that "they're fantastically messy to eat."
The beauty of Ramsay's technique lies in its minimal effort and flavorful payoff. With just three steps, you can turn peak-season corn into a grilled delicacy without leaving the kitchen. Whether you're cooking for a crowd or weeknight dinner, his method proves that simplicity is best when working with fresh ingredients.