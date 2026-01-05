Gordon Ramsay's 3-Step Method For Perfectly Grilled Corn Couldn't Be Easier

Living in the American state that produces the most corn always has me on the hunt for new and exciting ways to get my corn on. Grilled corn is one of outdoor cookery's purest pleasures, but trying to achieve that balance of smoky flavor, tender kernels, and deep sweetness can be surprisingly tricky. Leave it on too long and the sugars burn and dry out, but take it off too soon and it tastes starchy. Chef Gordon Ramsay, never one to overcomplicate a good thing, offers a refreshingly simple three-step method that guarantees perfect results every time.

You might be surprised to learn this recipe doesn't require a grill, aluminum foil, or even going outside. There's all kinds of ways to "grill" corn without an actual grill, whether it's roasting corn in a toaster or using an air fryer. Ramsay also skips the common practice of blanching or parboiling corn before it hits the heat. Instead, he warms up a large frying pan with olive oil and drops the raw cobs straight in.

In the video, Ramsay advises you cook the cobs low and slow. "You want a really wonderfully charred flavor," he suggests. Rather than blasting the corn over high heat, he recommends starting at a medium heat. You'll also want to turn the cobs frequently to encourage even browning instead of patchy burn marks. This slower approach keeps the kernels juicy, preventing the dreaded dry chewiness that comes with overly aggressive grilling.