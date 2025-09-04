The US State That Produces More Corn Than The Cornhusker State

When you hear "corn," you probably think Nebraska. After all, it's right there in its nickname: The Cornhusker State. With its rolling plains and Midwestern pride, Nebraska has long been associated with big cornfields and the hardest drinking college football fans. But despite its corny credentials, Nebraska isn't actually the top corn-producing state in the United States — that honor belongs to Iowa.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Iowa produces more corn than any other state, and has for decades. In a typical growing season, Iowa yields around 2.5 billion bushels of corn. In fact, Iowa often produces more corn than entire countries. When I moved to Iowa two years ago, I was pleasantly surprised to see the corn stereotypes were more than true. Iowans take great pride in their amazing maize.

Iowa's dominance is partly due to its sheer amount of farmland: over 30 million acres, with more than 85% used for agriculture. But it's not just quantity; it's quality. The state boasts ideal growing conditions: rich soil, just enough rainfall, and a climate well-suited to corn's growing cycle. Farmers in Iowa also have generations of experience. In fact, Iowa has around 86,900 farms, and the majority are operated by families or individuals, meaning corn isn't just big business; it's also personal.