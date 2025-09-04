The US State That Produces More Corn Than The Cornhusker State
When you hear "corn," you probably think Nebraska. After all, it's right there in its nickname: The Cornhusker State. With its rolling plains and Midwestern pride, Nebraska has long been associated with big cornfields and the hardest drinking college football fans. But despite its corny credentials, Nebraska isn't actually the top corn-producing state in the United States — that honor belongs to Iowa.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Iowa produces more corn than any other state, and has for decades. In a typical growing season, Iowa yields around 2.5 billion bushels of corn. In fact, Iowa often produces more corn than entire countries. When I moved to Iowa two years ago, I was pleasantly surprised to see the corn stereotypes were more than true. Iowans take great pride in their amazing maize.
Iowa's dominance is partly due to its sheer amount of farmland: over 30 million acres, with more than 85% used for agriculture. But it's not just quantity; it's quality. The state boasts ideal growing conditions: rich soil, just enough rainfall, and a climate well-suited to corn's growing cycle. Farmers in Iowa also have generations of experience. In fact, Iowa has around 86,900 farms, and the majority are operated by families or individuals, meaning corn isn't just big business; it's also personal.
The corn is mostly for cows (and pigs and chickens)
It's also worth pointing out that most corn grown in Iowa isn't the sweet corn you nibble off the cob at summer backyard barbecues. About 99% of the corn grown is field corn, also called dent corn (yes, the corn is actually dented, with a small dip in the middle of each kernel). It's tougher, starchier, and not meant to be eaten fresh. Instead, it's used for animal feed, processed foods, and ethanol production. If you're not impressed by corn, perhaps you should know that Iowa is also the largest ethanol and biodiesel producer in the United States. So the next time you get behind the wheel, you might be running on a little bit of Iowa corn.
If you're lucky enough to get your paws on some freshly picked sweet corn, be sure to store it the right way. Although ideally, you should eat it the day you bought it, as corn begins to lose its sweetness as soon as it's plucked from the fields. Be sure to save those leftover cobs for an excellent stock option.
Surprisingly, while Iowa produces a lot of corn, it isn't the number one producer of popcorn — another midwestern state has earned that title. Still, in Iowa, corn isn't just a crop, it's a way of life. It supports the economy, fuels the nation, and shows up in everything from breakfast cereal to biodegradable plastics. And while Iowa may not be the "Cornhusker State," its corn game is unmatched.