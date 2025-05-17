The Best Way To Store Fresh Ears Of Sweet Corn
Nothing spells out the signs of summer quite like sweet corn — especially when it's fresh from the farm, bursting with flavor, and perfect for everything from backyard barbecues to this incredible no-cook sweet corn soup. But to get the most out of those golden kernels, it's essential to know how to properly store your corn once you bring it home. The first step in keeping corn fresh is buying it fresh — like, fresh off the farm if possible. Look for ears at a local farm stand or farmers market if that's an option. In Iowa, where I live, you'll find people hawking corn right off their truck beds in shopping malls' parking lots. Otherwise, use the silk test to pick the freshest corn at the store.
Ideally, you should cook your corn the day you purchase it. Sounds extreme, but corn begins to lose its sweetness from the moment it leaves the field. But if you can't cook it just yet, fresh corn is best stored in a cool and humid environment. And don't even think about unpeeling the corn's precious jacket. The husk and silk act as a natural barrier, helping to retain moisture and protect the kernels from drying out.
Place the unshucked ears in your refrigerator's crisper drawer to control the humidity. Set the drawer to high humidity, if possible. If your fridge doesn't have that option, loosely wrap the ears in a damp paper towel and place them in a perforated plastic bag to help retain moisture.
Eat corn sooner rather than later
While refrigeration slows down the conversion of sugar to starch, sweet corn is at its best within a day or two of being picked. Fresh, unshucked corn on the cob typically lasts up to three days in the refrigerator, but keep an eye out for signs that it's gone bad. Slimy husks, discolored silk, shriveled kernels, or a sour smell means your sweet, good corn has gone bad.
If you can't cook your corn in time, consider freezing it to preserve its sweet flavor well beyond summer. You can freeze it on the cob or off, but either way, blanching vegetables is the key to locking in taste, texture, and color before they're frozen. Remove the husks and blanch the cobs in boiling water, then immediately place in a cold water bath. Once they cool, wrap each cob tightly in plastic wrap or foil, and place in a freezer-safe bag, removing as much air as possible. If you don't care about the texture, you can also freeze raw corn kernels on their own. Simply slice off the kernels and pop them directly into an airtight container. Both methods should last in the freezer for up to six months. Be sure to save the cobs so you can make corn broth.
Whether you're boiling, grilling, or freezing it, starting with super-fresh corn is essential for the best results. But a little care in storage goes a long way towards preserving that just-picked summer sweetness for longer.