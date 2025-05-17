The Best Way To Store Fresh Ears Of Sweet Corn

Nothing spells out the signs of summer quite like sweet corn — especially when it's fresh from the farm, bursting with flavor, and perfect for everything from backyard barbecues to this incredible no-cook sweet corn soup. But to get the most out of those golden kernels, it's essential to know how to properly store your corn once you bring it home. The first step in keeping corn fresh is buying it fresh — like, fresh off the farm if possible. Look for ears at a local farm stand or farmers market if that's an option. In Iowa, where I live, you'll find people hawking corn right off their truck beds in shopping malls' parking lots. Otherwise, use the silk test to pick the freshest corn at the store.

Ideally, you should cook your corn the day you purchase it. Sounds extreme, but corn begins to lose its sweetness from the moment it leaves the field. But if you can't cook it just yet, fresh corn is best stored in a cool and humid environment. And don't even think about unpeeling the corn's precious jacket. The husk and silk act as a natural barrier, helping to retain moisture and protect the kernels from drying out.

Place the unshucked ears in your refrigerator's crisper drawer to control the humidity. Set the drawer to high humidity, if possible. If your fridge doesn't have that option, loosely wrap the ears in a damp paper towel and place them in a perforated plastic bag to help retain moisture.