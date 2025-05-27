The State That Sells And Grows The Most Popcorn In The US

It's one of the oldest snacks in history, dating back thousands of years. In fact, it's believed that one of the first uses for corn was popping. Back in the Colonial era, popcorn was often eaten with sugar and milk like cereal. Today, it's a perfect concession to enjoy with a movie, as Tom Cruise can attest to with each enormous fistful of kernels he eats. But what state produces the most popcorn? Which of America's fifty states can we thank for the lion's share of this puffy, crunchy, endlessly customizable wonder snack? Why, Indiana, of course.

When it comes to corn, Indiana might not be the first state that leaps to mind. Perhaps you'd expect the popcorn leader to be Nebraska, which loves corn so much it named the sports teams for its biggest college the "Cornhuskers." Or maybe you'd think it would be Iowa, which once had a building made entirely out of corn. But, while Nebraska had been the nation's leader in popcorn production for a while, it was outpaced by Indiana in 2021. The Hoosier state planted over 97,000 acres of popcorn that year (not to be confused with sweet corn, which you'd eat on the cob).