How To Make Perfectly Grilled Corn With Nothing But A Toaster

When you're in the mood for a quick bite that strays from your typical snacking routine, street corn should be in your sights. It can be tailored to whatever flavors you are craving, from adding a touch of heat with jalapenos and chili powder to making sweeter corn with a dash of brown sugar. But before any tasty toppings are incorporated, it needs that signature char. There are several ways to accomplish that, but those with smaller kitchens that might be lacking some of today's trendiest appliances need not look any further than their toaster.

The beauty of using a toaster to "grill" corn on the cob is that once it's prepped, it isn't much more complicated than toasting bread. It just takes a little more time. You will want to wash the veg first and remove all the silk to prevent it from burning up in your toaster. After it's clean, it just sits on top of the bread slots, gaining a char over time.

Every appliance is a little different, so the timing may vary between brands. It's best to monitor the corn while it cooks, turning it every so often so it gets an even char. Once it's done, brush on some butter, seasonings, and your favorite toppings for street corn that tastes like it came straight from your local Mexican food truck.