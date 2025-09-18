How To Make Perfectly Grilled Corn With Nothing But A Toaster
When you're in the mood for a quick bite that strays from your typical snacking routine, street corn should be in your sights. It can be tailored to whatever flavors you are craving, from adding a touch of heat with jalapenos and chili powder to making sweeter corn with a dash of brown sugar. But before any tasty toppings are incorporated, it needs that signature char. There are several ways to accomplish that, but those with smaller kitchens that might be lacking some of today's trendiest appliances need not look any further than their toaster.
The beauty of using a toaster to "grill" corn on the cob is that once it's prepped, it isn't much more complicated than toasting bread. It just takes a little more time. You will want to wash the veg first and remove all the silk to prevent it from burning up in your toaster. After it's clean, it just sits on top of the bread slots, gaining a char over time.
Every appliance is a little different, so the timing may vary between brands. It's best to monitor the corn while it cooks, turning it every so often so it gets an even char. Once it's done, brush on some butter, seasonings, and your favorite toppings for street corn that tastes like it came straight from your local Mexican food truck.
Play it safe when using a toaster to grill corn
Although grilling corn on a toaster is convenient for those with smaller kitchens lacking fancier appliances, the process isn't without its drawbacks. They seem fairly harmless, but toasters pose a serious fire hazard when they are misused. That's not to say that using one to make street corn is mistreating the appliance, but precautions do need to be observed to avoid any hazardous situations.
Perhaps the biggest mistake one could make would be buttering the corn beforehand. Any fats applied to the veg before heating it will melt right off. At best, it will make a horrible mess, and at worst, it could cause a fire. That means wrapping the corn in savory bacon is also a no-go when using the toaster.
Unfortunately, using a toaster to make grilled corn isn't a set-it-and-forget-it task. If you let distractions pull you away, you could return to find it has gone from perfectly charred to burnt. Or worse, loose kernels could start smoking inside the appliance. Sure, you could cook corn on the cob in an air fryer if you have one, but if you don't, the toaster is a valid alternative as long as precautions are taken.