The Key To Sweeter Corn On The Cob Is Sitting In Your Pantry

The technical term for most of the corn on the cob we eat is sweet corn, so named because it's far more flavorful than the dry and starchy field corn that is used for animal feed, fuel, and processed foods. Sweet corn, true to its name, does have a slightly sugary flavor, although it's usually served with savory accompaniments such as butter and salt or the cheese-lime-mayo-Tajín mixture used to smother the Mexican street corn known as elote. It's possible, however, to play into corn on the cob's sweeter side to great effect. After all, popcorn comes in both sweet and savory varieties (or both, as in the Chicago-style mix that contains both cheese and caramel). One way to sweeten up your corn on the cob is by coating it with a brown sugar and butter mixture.

Brown sugar corn is pretty simple to make, and it works with either oven-baking or grilling. Whatever your preferred cooking method, simply rub each ear with softened butter, then sprinkle it with brown sugar. If you want to go for a sweet and savory flavor combo, you can spice up the sugar with seasonings like garlic or onion powder, cayenne, or chili powder. Wrap the corn in foil before cooking, since this will make a pouch to contain the sweet syrup that will result from the melting brown sugar. Don't throw that out, as the syrup can be poured or brushed over the corn after cooking or served on the side as a dipping sauce.