The Key To Sweeter Corn On The Cob Is Sitting In Your Pantry
The technical term for most of the corn on the cob we eat is sweet corn, so named because it's far more flavorful than the dry and starchy field corn that is used for animal feed, fuel, and processed foods. Sweet corn, true to its name, does have a slightly sugary flavor, although it's usually served with savory accompaniments such as butter and salt or the cheese-lime-mayo-Tajín mixture used to smother the Mexican street corn known as elote. It's possible, however, to play into corn on the cob's sweeter side to great effect. After all, popcorn comes in both sweet and savory varieties (or both, as in the Chicago-style mix that contains both cheese and caramel). One way to sweeten up your corn on the cob is by coating it with a brown sugar and butter mixture.
Brown sugar corn is pretty simple to make, and it works with either oven-baking or grilling. Whatever your preferred cooking method, simply rub each ear with softened butter, then sprinkle it with brown sugar. If you want to go for a sweet and savory flavor combo, you can spice up the sugar with seasonings like garlic or onion powder, cayenne, or chili powder. Wrap the corn in foil before cooking, since this will make a pouch to contain the sweet syrup that will result from the melting brown sugar. Don't throw that out, as the syrup can be poured or brushed over the corn after cooking or served on the side as a dipping sauce.
More ways to sweeten your corn
Of course, the above technique isn't the only way to sweeten your corn, nor is brown sugar the only sweetener that complements its flavor. Another way to enjoy extra-sweet corn is to first cook it any way you wish – baking, boiling, slow cooking, and microwaving all have their merits. Once it's done, spread the ear of corn with honey butter, which can be made by mixing honey with softened butter to taste. For sweet heat, use hot honey or add hot sauce or crushed red pepper to the mix.
If you do choose to boil your corn, you can also sweeten the cooking water. For the cheapest alternative, add a few tablespoons of granulated sugar to the pot. If you stir in a spoonful of lemon juice as well, it will give the cooked corn a flavor somewhat similar to that of citrus-flavored popcorn. Honey can be added to the cooking water, too, or you can go all out and cook your corn in a pan of milk and honey. Nothing needs to go to waste, either, since you can save the cooking liquid to make cornbread or honey-sweetened corn chowder.