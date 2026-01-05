In 1930s New York, The Mafia Had A Monopoly On This Common Vegetable

Most people know artichokes as the fiber-rich vegetable that elevates any dinner and the canned veggie that packs in the protein. However, these delicious green relatives of the thistle have a past worthy of a modern crime movie. In 1904, California artichoke farmers were sending their harvests to the East Coast, where it was especially popular among Italian-Americans. This garnered the attention of the Mafia, and specifically, that of Ciro Terranova of the Morello-Terranova crime family. Terranova arranged to purchase all the artichokes inbound for New York at just $6.00 a crate to sell for around a 30% to 40% profit.

Terranova's foot soldiers would intimidate (violently, if necessary) local sellers to eliminate competition and create a monopoly on artichokes, which earned him the title of "Artichoke King." Over time, the New York Mafia was earning an estimated $333,000 a year through artichoke sales. That's the equivalent of over six million dollars today. However, maximum profits couldn't be made by staying in New York.

In the 1920s, the Mafia made the trek from the East Coast to Northern California in an attempt to take over the whole operation at the source. Terranova's mobsters showed up at the farms of California artichoke growers to make them offers they literally could not refuse, lest their crops be destroyed. The intent was to restrict crop sizes and guarantee sales were only made to the Mafia, and at a low rate.