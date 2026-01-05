Why You Should Think Twice About Microwaving Wooden Bowls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you have wooden bowls in your kitchen because you're trying to reduce plastic, you think they look nice, or they just somehow ended up in your cabinet, it may come as a surprise that wooden bowls have specific dos and don'ts. If you're new to the material, there's a learning curve, much like finding out you might be cleaning your wooden cutting board wrong, and you might be neglecting your wooden bowls if you put them in the microwave. Like metal, a wooden bowl is something you should never put in a microwave, but for different reasons.

The rapid, intense heat of a microwave can cause your wooden bowl to dry out and become brittle. This will eventually cause the bowl to crack or warp from the moisture loss. The microwave can also damage the finish on your wooden bowls; any sealant on the outer layer will diminish with continued microwaving. Outer damage, cracks, and warping create environments for harmful bacteria to thrive. This means your wooden bowl will no longer be food safe. Aside from the damage to the dish itself, putting a wooden bowl in the microwave is a fire hazard. Since the bowl is made of wood, the high heat from the microwave can cause it to catch fire. Between the fire hazard and the risk of losing a good wooden dish, it's best to give your bowl proper care by avoiding the microwave altogether.