Why You Should Think Twice About Microwaving Wooden Bowls
Whether you have wooden bowls in your kitchen because you're trying to reduce plastic, you think they look nice, or they just somehow ended up in your cabinet, it may come as a surprise that wooden bowls have specific dos and don'ts. If you're new to the material, there's a learning curve, much like finding out you might be cleaning your wooden cutting board wrong, and you might be neglecting your wooden bowls if you put them in the microwave. Like metal, a wooden bowl is something you should never put in a microwave, but for different reasons.
The rapid, intense heat of a microwave can cause your wooden bowl to dry out and become brittle. This will eventually cause the bowl to crack or warp from the moisture loss. The microwave can also damage the finish on your wooden bowls; any sealant on the outer layer will diminish with continued microwaving. Outer damage, cracks, and warping create environments for harmful bacteria to thrive. This means your wooden bowl will no longer be food safe. Aside from the damage to the dish itself, putting a wooden bowl in the microwave is a fire hazard. Since the bowl is made of wood, the high heat from the microwave can cause it to catch fire. Between the fire hazard and the risk of losing a good wooden dish, it's best to give your bowl proper care by avoiding the microwave altogether.
Repairing a microwaved wooden bowl and which bowl to use instead
If you've already microwaved your wooden bowls, don't panic just yet. Before throwing them out, check to see if there's actually any damage. Investigate for any cracks or warping, and if there are none, take a silent vow to never microwave them again. If there are small cracks, you can repair them with food-safe wood glue. Take steps to add moisture back into your wooden bowl by gently sanding the surface and adding a coat of food-safe mineral oil. You can do this by putting the mineral oil on a cloth and wiping the surface of the bowl. Be sure to apply an even and thorough coating. This same oiling method can be used for other wooden kitchen items as well to make them last. If your wooden bowl is too damaged to use again, you can replace it with a set like the Woodenhouse set of 3 wooden bowls and start fresh.
As for the microwave, there aren't any wooden bowls that are microwave-safe, so it's better to designate any glass or ceramic containers you have for the purpose of reheating food. You can also technically microwave food in most plastic containers if they have a microwave-safe label. However, plastic containers run the risk of contaminating your food with microplastics and chemicals, which some studies suggest can lead to endocrine disruption and negatively impact the reproductive system when consumed in large quantities.