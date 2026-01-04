Why Andrew Zimmern Never Cuts Brisket Before Cooking It

Making a brisket at home can prove to be quite difficult; it's a large, tough piece of meat that requires very delicate preparation to become as delicious as possible. While some believe that the cut of brisket you use for barbecuing is the most important thing (Aaron Franklin says that packer brisket is superior), Andrew Zimmern has spent quite a lot of time warning his many viewers to be cognizant of when and how you remove the excess fat from the brisket. Why? According to Zimmern, cutting off most of the fat after the dish is cooked will result in the most flavorful results for the dish.

Now, Andrew Zimmern's suggestion may be a bit confusing, especially if you aren't familiar with brisket. A large piece can often have more fat than you can cook in an efficient manner. So if your cut has uneven lumps of excess fat, trimming the brisket is crucial for making the meat as flawless as possible. The extra fat prevents heat and smoke from penetrating the meat itself, and potentially creates an unevenly cooked and less flavorful brisket. However, as Zimmern said in his Braised Brisket YouTube video, "Fat is flavor." So you should always leave a ¼ inch layer of fat on the meat as it cooks so that it can still benefit from it.