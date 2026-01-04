The Spiciest Gummy Bear In The World Is So Hot Only One Comes In A Package

Some people enjoy spicy food, like buffalo wings or Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Some people enjoy food that's even spicier than that, seemingly going nowhere without a bottle of some palate-blasting hot sauce they can drizzle on their food. (Careful, though: some restaurants won't let you do that.) But there are times when something is so spicy that nobody in their right mind could possibly enjoy it; in fact, it only exists so people can torture themselves with it and post the video on social media. Such is the case with Lil' Nitro, the world's spiciest gummy bear. You only get one per package, but that's more than enough.

That one single gummy bear, only a few shades darker than a cherry-flavored gummy bear from Haribo, contains 9,000,000 Scoville units. To put that number in context, a habanero pepper is "only" 160,000 units; a Carolina reaper is 1,500,000 units; and pepper spray is 5,300,000 units. That's right, if you straight-up spritzed pepper spray on your tongue, you would have a marginally more pleasant time than if you ate Lil' Nitro. (This should go without saying, but please do not spritz pepper spray on your tongue.) There's no shortage of ultra-hot, single-serving snacks made for viral challenges, but the fact that this one comes in the shape of a cute little bear somehow makes it worse. How could you betray us like this, Lil' Nitro?